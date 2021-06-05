Wilson Kiprugut to Team Kenya: Go and conquer the world

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) secretary-general Francis Mutuku (left) and Ministry of Sports Chief of Staff Rose Wachuka (right) pose for photos with legendary athlete Wilson Kiprugut after presenting him with Team Kenya's running shoes at his home in Kipchebor, Kericho County on June 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

  • At hand to deliver Team Kenya's training shoes, a jacket and a commemorative plaque for his achievements were NOC-K secretary-general, Francis Mutuku and the Ministry of Sports Chief of Staff, Rose Wachuka.
  • Paying tribute to the legend, Wachuka, who delivered a message of goodwill from Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, noted that it’s Kiprugut’s exploits that launched Kenya’s hunt for medals at the Olympics.

With 46 days to the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Sports Ministry and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) visited the first East African to win an Olympic medal at his home in Kipchebor village, Kericho County.

