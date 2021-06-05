Wilson Kiprugut to Team Kenya: Go and conquer the world

With 46 days to the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Sports Ministry and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) visited the first East African to win an Olympic medal at his home in Kipchebor village, Kericho County.

The man, who terrorised his rivals with speed during his heydays, Wilson Kiprugut, walked through the black metallic door of his house slowly aided by a walking stick and his grandson, Kevin Kibet, to receive his visitors.

At hand to deliver Team Kenya's training shoes, a jacket and a commemorative plaque for his achievements were NOC-K secretary-general, Francis Mutuku and the Ministry of Sports Chief of Staff, Rose Wachuka.

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) secretary-general Francis Mutuku (left) presents a recognition plaque to legendary athlete Wilson Kiprugut at his home in Kipchebor, Kericho County on June 5, 2021. Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

Paying tribute to the legend, Wachuka, who delivered a message of goodwill from Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, noted that it’s Kiprugut’s exploits that launched Kenya’s hunt for medals at the Olympics.

“We now have 103 medals that comprise 31 gold, 38 silver and 34 bronze since your enviable performance in 1964 Tokyo. It’s an achievement that no one will be able to rival and historic,” said Wachuka, adding that Amina was proud of his achievement and other legends.

Mutuku noted that it’s in Tokyo where Kiprugut started the medal haul hence Team Kenya will be reflecting on his achievement as it heads back to the Japanese capital after 57 years for the Olympics.

“We want to thank you for your achievement and what you have done for this country,” said Mutuku on behalf of NOC-K president, Paul Tergat.

“We would have loved to travel with you to Tokyo but the Covid-19 situation doesn’t permit it.”

Like a rollercoaster from a movie, the witty 83-year-old Kiprugut, with a tweak of humour left his visitors that also included Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei, in stitches, as he took them on a journey through some of his memorable Olympic and Commonwealth Games moments.

“I said I would rather die on the track and give Africa it first medal and I did that even after some Jamaican athlete tried to play dirty by elbowing me,” said Kiprugut, who made history becoming the first Africa to win an Olympic medal when he settled for bronze in 800m at the 1964 Tokyo Summer Games.

Legendary athlete Wilson Kiprugut (second right) showing a framed photo of him upon arrival from 1964 Tokyo Olympics where he won bronze in 800m to National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) secretary-general Francis Mutuku (left), Ministry of Sports Chief of Staff, Rose Wachuka, (second left) and Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei when the trio paid him a courtesy call at his home in Kipchebor, Kericho County on June 5, 2021. Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

The late Peter Snell from New Zealand settled for gold in Olympic record time of 1:45.1 with Canadian William Crothers going for silver in 1:45.6. Kiprugut beat Jamaican George Kerr for bronze in a photo-finish time of 1:45.9.

“I was brought from the plane carried shoulder high by the Asian dominated national hockey team that had finished sixth overall,” said Kiprugut, who went on to win 880 yards bronze at the 1966 Kingston Commonwealth Games. “God was with me.”