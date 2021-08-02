Will Kenya’s 3,000m brigade end decade-long drought?

Zena Jemutai

Zena Jemutai (left) and other athletes during the women's 3,000m race at the Athletics Kenya North Rift Regional Under-20 trials held at Lornah Kiplagat Sport Academy Stadium in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on June 12, 2021. Zena won the race clocking 9:28:8.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • She has been training at Kapsait Athletics Training Camp in the company of senior athletes, something she reckons could work in her favour on race day.
  • “Training with the likes of world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgey has always motivated me.  Even  getting a slot in the Kenyan team is largely due to the proper training sessions we did together back at Kapsait. I’m grateful to my training mates because they push me hard,” said the Form Two student at Korongo High School in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Since Athens hosted the first edition of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships, Kenya has topped the medal standings in the junior track and field competition four times.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.