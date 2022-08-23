Why Mary Moraa could make history in Brussels

Commonwealth Games 800 metres champion Mary Moraa could make history if she takes the blocks in the women’s 400m at the Brussels leg of the Diamond League on September 2 in Belgium.

No Kenyan woman has ever competed in a sprint event at the Diamond League and Moraa, the national 400m record holder, is fancying her chances.

The 22-year-old, who is currently placed 26th in the world this season with a time of 50.84 seconds, intends to use the one-lap race in Brussels for speed work ahead of the 800m race during the Diamond League final on September 7 and 8 in Switzerland.

“I have just resumed my training after the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The 400m race is just to open up my body for speed purposes,” said Moraa, who is focused on lowering her personal best in 800m and 400m before the end of the season.

Moraa clocked her personal best of 50.84 sec when she won the 400m during the trials for the World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games on June 25 at the Moi International ports Centre, Kasarani.

She would for the fourth time this season improve her personal best in 800m, clocking 1:56.71 to claim bronze at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States.

Home athlete and Olympic 800m champion Athing Mu won gold in 1:56.30 with Briton Keely Hodgkinson winning silver in 1:56.38.

“You see the focus is on Zurich and all my opponents are back in training, focusing on the final. It calls for hard work,” said Moraa, who is praying for good health and body response in the two races.

“I will be happy if I shave off some microseconds in both 400m and 800m. It’s a herculean task but I believe I can,” explained Moraa, who said she will be thrilled if she wraps up her season with a sub 1:56 in Zurich.

No Kenyan is yet to win the Diamond League series in women’s 800m since Eunice Sum’s exploits in 2015.

Just her second season in 800m, Moraa said the results surprised her and promised the best is yet to come.

“Running below two minutes nine times this season is simply beyond my imagination, leave alone claiming bronze at the world event and gold in Birmingham,” said Moraa.

Moraa explained that her coach Alex Sang told her not to worry much about Oregon where he set her the target of reaching the final and perhaps clocking a sub 1:57.

“I told him to expect more and it worked,” noted Moraa, explaining that it’s after the nationals in April that her body started to respond well owing to the elaborate plan they had crafted with Sang.

Come Birmingham, Moraa said her coach challenged her to come up with her own plan.

“That is why when I dropped behind after the bell during the final, a lot went through my mind. I really didn’t want to let my coach down and especially when the whole nation was watching me. I had to push,” said Moraa.