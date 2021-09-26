Why London Marathon route offers great hope for Jemeli

What you need to know:

  • She started the 2019 season well, winning the second edition of Eldoret City Marathon in April in 2:27:17 ahead of Vivian Kiplagat (2:28:06) and Elizabeth Rumokol (2:33:01).
  • In September, Aiyabei defended her Kabarak Half Marathon title in 1:15.1. She won the 2019 Frankfurt Marathon in a time of 2:19:10.

Reigning Frankfurt Marathon champion Valary Jemeli is banking on solid preparation to perform better in Sunday’s London Marathon.

