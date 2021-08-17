Why Erick Kiptoo Sang can't wait for Paralympic Games

Erick Kiptoo Sang cannot wait for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games to start.

Sang is brimming with the confidence of registering a better performance than the fourth-place finish he attained in the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

The Paralympics, which is coming hot on the heels of the Olympics where Kenya finished top in Africa with 10 medals (four gold, four silver and two bronze), will be held from August 24 to September 5.

In the 2016 Games, where Kenya finished 35th with six medals (three gold, one silver and two bronze), Kiptoo, 37, who is visually impaired, competed in the men’s 5000m T11.

Kiptoo has scaled down and will be competing in the men’s 1500m T11 in Tokyo after failing to secure qualification in the 5000m T11 category.

With just one week remaining before the Games kick-off in Tokyo behind closed doors just like it was with the Olympics due to Covid-19 pandemic, Kiptoo says that together with his guide David Korir, they are adequately prepared and will strive to make Kenya proud.

“I want to thank the government for getting us in camp early enough because we have had very good preparation. I am very happy to compete in another Paralympics and I want to assure Kenyans that this time around, I will come back with a medal,” vowed Kiptoo on Tuesday.

Korir, who has been Kiptoo's guide since 2017, said: “We understand each other so well with Kiptoo both on and off the track. We are going to fight hard to bring glory to Kenya."

Team Kenya for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics comprises 34 individuals including nine athletes. The athletes together with their respective guides and officials have since July been training in bubble camp at Utalii Hotel in Nairobi.

Kiptoo qualified for the Paralympics by virtue of his ninth place in the 1500m T11 in the world ranking, with a time of four minutes and 16 seconds.

In the category, only the top 10 athletes worldwide qualified for global championships.

Wilson Bii, who also competed in the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics in England and Brazil respectively, is the other Kenyan who booked a ticket in the 1500m T11 category of the Tokyo Games.

Kiptoo said that his other mission in Tokyo is to help uplift those who are living with disabilities.

“I believe if I come back with a medal from Tokyo, it will play a role in touching the hearts of those who are disabled. It will motivate them that even in their disability situation, they can achieve a lot in life,” said the father of five.

After being born in 1984 with eye complications, Kiptoo only had 13 years of seeing as he turned blind in 1997.

Since before he had been running with his two brothers, he took up competitions for the disabled in 2007.

Some of his success in athletics thus far includes gold in 5000m T11 in the 2016 Tunisia Grand Prix, gold in both 1500m and 5000m T11 respectively in the 2016 Morocco grand Prix, silver in 1500m T11 in the 2020 Morocco Grand Prix and silver in 5000m T11 in the 2021 Tunisia's Grand Prix.

Beatrice Langat, Team Kenya’s coach for the Tokyo Paralympics, tipped Kiptoo to shine in the Games.