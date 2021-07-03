Who will be Zakayo's heir? Kibet, Kiplang'at get 5,000m not

The search for Edward Zakayo's heir is on after Central Rift's Levi Kibet stormed to victory in men's 5,000m during the Kenyan for the World Under-20 Championships on Saturday at the Moi International Sports Centre.

Zakayo won men's 5,000m title in 2018 Tampere, Finland but has since graduated to senior ranks.

Kibet will partner Benson Kiplang'at from South Rift in their quest to have the title remain in Kenya come the world junior event on August 17 to 22.

Levi Kibet wins the men's 5,00om final during the Athletics Kenya trials for World Under-20 Championships at Moi international Sports Centre, Kasarani on July 3, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Athletes compete in the men's 5,000 metres final during the Athletics Kenya trials for World Under-20 Championships at Moi international Sports Centre, Kasarani on July 3, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Kibet clocked 13:39.58 to win beating Kiplang'at to second place in 13:40.31.

Central's Teresia Muthoni destroyed the field to win women's 3,000m to claim a place in Team Kenya for the Championships.

Muthoni, who has just graduated from Sera High School in Japan, easily won the race in eight minutes and 51.69 to win at the Kenyan trials held at the Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani on Saturday.

Muthoni will team up with Zena Jemutai, who settled second in 8:55.75 to the world junior event planned from August 17 to 22 at the MISC.

"It's such a good feeling to make the team...it's a dream come true for me. I am glad I ran good times but it can get better," said Muthoni. "I want to maintain my good shape ahead of the championships."

"It was a fast race but I now know where I will be able to rectify and polish ahead of the world event," said Jemutai, who trains at Kapsait Athletics Training School.