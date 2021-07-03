Who will be Zakayo's heir? Kibet, Kiplang'at get 5,000m not

World U20 Championships

Athletes compete in the men's 5,000 metres final during the Athletics Kenya trials for World Under-20 Championships at Moi international Sports Centre, Kasarani on July 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich  &  Ayumba Ayodi

What you need to know:

  • Zakayo won men's 5,000m title in 2018 Tampere, Finland but has since graduated to senior ranks.
  • Kibet will partner Benson Kiplang'at from South Rift in their quest to have the title remain in Kenya come the world junior event on August 17 to 22.

The search for Edward Zakayo's heir is on after Central Rift's Levi Kibet stormed to victory in men's 5,000m during the Kenyan for the World Under-20 Championships on Saturday at the Moi International Sports Centre.

