Was Kiptum negotiating branding deal? More questions as men who visited athlete’s home break silence

Was star long distance athlete Kelvin Kiptum negotiating a branding deal with a Chinese firm?

This is what four men who visited the home of the athlete four days before he was involved in the tragic Sunday accident claimed yesterday.

The men, who were on Monday described as strangers to the family by Mr Kiptum’s father, said they were not strangers to the family as the business talks have been ongoing.

Speaking after grilling by detectives in Iten, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, the two former Uasin Gishu MCAs and two businessmen confirmed that they visited the athlete’s home to discuss a business deal as agents of a Chinese firm.

The men had presented themselves at Kaptagat police station following summons by County Criminal Investigations Officer Joshua Chelal.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives questioned them to establish the nature and motive of their visit, after Kiptum’s father, Samson Cheruiyot raised an alarm.

Mr Cheruiyot had spoken about four strangers visiting the athlete’s home in Chepsamo village and demanded that they be investigated as they did not introduce themselves well. He positively identified the four at Kaptagat police station, and the vehicle they were using has been detained at the station.

Last evening, Mr Chelal and Elgeyo-Marakwet police boss Peter Mulinge said the trio was released on personal bond.

“We interrogated the four about allegations of visiting Kiptum’s homestead. They will report back to the station on Friday,” Mr Chelal said.

Noah Kemboi, a former MCA who is among the four, said their mission at the homestead was to discuss branding of the athlete by a Chinese firm ahead of the April marathon that the Kiptum was to participate in.

“We are here to make it known to Kenyans and the world at large that it is true we visited the family of the deceased athlete before he died in the road accident. But let it be known that we were not strangers as it was alleged. We took tea together at Kiptum’s home before discussing the contract ahead of the Rotterdam Marathon in April,” said Mr Kemboi on Wednesday.

He said they are known traders in Eldoret town and were perturbed by allegations that they were strangers to the family of Kiptum, yet they have been frequenting the home for discussions on the deal. He displayed a photocopy of a photograph they had taken with Kiptum’s family at their home.

Through their lawyer Lagat Kipyegon, they exonerated themselves from the accident that claimed the life of Kiptum together with his coach Gervais Hakizimana.

“I even left the family with my phone number and therefore I was extremely shocked when I heard through the media that we were strangers to the home,” said Duncan Ruto, who was among the four suspects.

A preliminary report by investigators on the vehicle in which Kiptum and his coach died has ruled out any mechanical problems, and they suspect the vehicle might have been at high speed due to the impact.

“The examiner said there was no pre-accident evidence of a mechanical breakdown, which means it had good breaks, tyres, lights, etc,” Mr Mulinge said on Tuesday evening.