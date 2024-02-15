Noah Kemboi

Was Kiptum negotiating branding deal? More questions as men who visited athlete’s home break silence

Noah Kemboi (centre) and Duncan Ruto (right) with their lawyer Lagat Kipyegon outside the Iten Police Station on February 14, 2023. Mr Kemboi, Mr Ruto and two others visited Kelvin Kipruto four days before his death.
 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
logo (1)

By  Caroline Wafula  &  Titus Ominde

What you need to know:

  • Two former Uasin Gishu MCAs and two businessmen claimed that they visited the athlete’s home to discuss a business deal

  • A preliminary report by investigators on the vehicle in which Kiptum and his coach died has ruled out any mechanical problems, and they suspect the vehicle might have been at high speed due to the impact. Other aspects of the accident investigation were ongoing, he said.

Please subscribe to view this article

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Was Kiptum negotiating branding deal with Chinese firm?

    Noah Kemboi

  2. PREMIUM Kelvin Kiputm's ‘orphans’

    Novestus Kirwa

  3. PREMIUM Firms to lay off 15pc of staff on a tough economy - CBK

  4. PREMIUM How the trail went cold in the murder of NHIF staffer Lilian Waithera

  5. PREMIUM How relatives helped police catch fugitive Kevin Kang'ethe

    Kevin Kinyanjui Kang'ethe