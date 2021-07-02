Warholm shatters hurdles world record, Obiri eases to victory

Norway's Karsten Warholm.

In this file photo taken on September 17, 2020, Norway's Karsten Warholm celebrates after winning the men's 400m hurdles final during the Diamond League competition at the Olympic stadium in Rome. Norway's Karsten Warholm set a new world record (46.70 seconds) in the men's 400m hurdles at Diamond League meet in Oslo on July 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Vincenzo Pinto | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Warholm, the world and European champion, clocked 46.70 seconds in his first hurdles race of the season to beat the previous best of 46.78sec set by American Kevin Young back in 1992.
  • As the Norwegian raced through the line to loud cheers from the 5,000 fans at Oslo's famed Bislett Stadium, onlooking Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis -- himself the world record holder in his event -- was left punching the air and reaching for his mobile phone to take a photo.

Oslo, Norway

