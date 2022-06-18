Wanyonyi to lead Nairobi Region for U-20 national trials

The 2021 World Under-20 Athletics Championships 10,000m race walk champion, Heristone Wanyonyi, will lead the Nairobi Region team to the national trials for the 2022 World Under-20 Athletics Championships.

Wanyonyi was named in a squad of 27 athletes that was picked Saturday following a one-day Athletics Kenya Nairobi Region trials at Kenya Prisons Nairobi West ground.

The national trials are due for July 1 to 2 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani while the 2022 World Under-20 Athletics Championships will take place from August 1 to 6 in Cali, Colombia.

At the same time, 2021 World Under-20 Athletics Championships 400 hurdles finalist Peter Kithome will spearhead AK Southern’s assault at the national trials.

Wanyonyi, who finished fourth at the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships on March 4 this year, was picked alongside Stephen Ndagiti in men’s 10km race walk.

Gideon Limerian charges towards 800m finishing line during Nairobi Region World Under-20 Athletics Championships trials at Nairobi West Prisons ground on June 18, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Wanyonyi and Ndagiti sailed through without breaking a sweat since they were the only entries in the event of the championships that attracted over 100 juniors.

“I am happy to make the team and I hope to fully recover from the right thigh strain that saw me fail to start at the Africa Athletics Championships in Mauritius,” said Wanyonyi, who will also be hoping to attain the qualifying time of the world event of 43 minutes and 50 seconds.

“I wanted to finish on the podium in Mauritius but the injury happened. I am now working on my speed work on track since 10,000m requires speed unlike 20km,” explained Wanyonyi, adding that he is certain that he will qualify for Cali.

Wanyonyi, who made history as the first Kenyan to win gold in race walk at a World Athletics Championships when winning the men’s 10,000m at the 2021 World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi, noted that he has gained more experience since the exploits.

“I am now mature in my decisions besides the performance that got me enrolled at Kenya Police,“ said Wanyonyi.

Hannah Njeri competes in women's 800m race during Nairobi Region World Under-20 Athletics Championships trials at Nairobi West Prisons ground on June 18, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Hannah Njeri, a class eight pupil at Longonot Primary School, Nakuru and Gideon Limerian ruled in their respective 800m races to snatch the rickets to the national trials.

Njeri, 14, clocked 2:13.5 to claim the only ticket in the women’s 800m as Limerian edged out Jackton Kipkosgei, clocking 1:51.6 against 1:52.0 to make the Nairobi team.

Florence Chepkoech and Fancy Chepkorir claimed the first two places in women’s 1,500m in 4:35.7 and 4:44.6 to book their tickets as Daniel Kosen and Anderson Kibet reigned in men’s race in 3:49.0 and 3:50.0 to also secure their places.

Asla Kerubo charges to the finishing line in women's 200m race during Nairobi Region World Under-20 Athletics Championships trials at Nairobi West Prisons ground on June 18, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Harun Brown and Asla Kerubo will double up in men and women’s 100m and 200m races with Joel Kipng'etich also doing a similar race in 100m and 400m.

Nairobi Region Team

10,000m race walk: - Heristone Wanyonyi, Stephen Ndagiti (men).

100m: Asla Kerubo, Wilfridah Chepkoech (women), Harun Brown, Joel Kipng'etich (men).

200m: Asla Kerubo (women), Harun Brown, Patruick Kimani (men).

400m: Naomi Jelimo (women), Joel Kipng'etich, Sylvester Mutua (men).

800m: Hannah Njeri (women), Gideon Limerian, Jacktopn Kipkosgei (men)

1,500m: Florence Chepkoech, Fancy Chepkorir (women), Daniel Kosen, Anderson Kibet (men)

3,000m: Isca Chelangat (women), Daniel Kinyanjui, Gideon Kipng'etich (men).

5,000m: Ruth Mwihaki (women), Chrisaton Kimtai, Patrick Kimani (men).

3,000m steeplechase: Samson Kipyego, Nicholas Rotich (men).

Long jump: Martha Nyabuto (women), Kyle Ogot (men).

Triple jump: Justine Maiyo (men).

High jump: Japheth Kiprotich (men).

Southern Region team

Javelin: Christine Musembi (women). Samson Kilonxo, Joshua Muteti (men)

100m: Joseph Lapatei (men)

200m: Jonathan Wambua(men)

400m: Damaris Nduleve (women), Francis Kimeu, Sebastian Sinuti (men).