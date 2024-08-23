Wanyonyi, Moraa sparkle in Lausanne Diamond League

Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi stormed with the fastest time this season in the 800m race at the Lausanne Diamond League in Switzerland on Thursday night.

Fresh from winning the Olympics gold in Paris, Wanyonyi won the race in a personal best of 1:41.11 which is also the meeting record.

Wanyonyi held off Canadian Marco Arop who came second in 1:41.72 with Frenchman Gabriel Tual finishing third in 1:42.30.

The race had been tipped as a duel between Wanyonyi and Arop who won gold and silver respectively at the Olympic Games.

In the women's 800m race, Mary Moraa clocked 1:57.91 to emerge victorious ahead of Great Britain’s Georgia Bell (1:58.53) and Jemma Reekie (1:58.73).

Kenya's Kenya's Mary Moraa crosses the line to win the women's 800m race at the Lausanne Diamond League in Switzerland on August 22, 2024.

In the men's 1,500m race, Reynold Cheruiyot finished fourth in a season’s best of 3:30.88 in a race won by Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen who clocked 3:27.83.

Americans Cole Hocker (3:29.85) and Hobbs Kessler (3:30.47) finished second and third positions respectively. Another Kenyan Brian Komen finished in fifth place timing 3:31.41.

Meanwhile, Janeth Chepngetich finished second in the 3,000m women’s race with a season's best time of 8:23.48 behind Ethiopia’s Diribe Welteji who clocked a meeting record of 8:21.50.