Wanyonyi finishes fourth in Race Walking Team Championships

Heristone Wanyonyi

Kenya's Heristone Wanyonyi celebrates after winning the men's 10,000 metres race walk during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 21, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Wanyonyi clocked a national record in Under-20 of 45 minutes and 18 seconds to finish fourth on his maiden trip outside the country.
  • Wang Hongren from China won the event in a season's best 44:06 as Diego Giampaolo from Italy settled fro silver in 44:14.

Kenya's World Under-20 10,000m race walk champion Heristone Wanyonyi missed a medal by a whisker in men's Under-20 10km race at the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Muscat, Oman on Friday.

