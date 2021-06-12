Wamutu shines in Eastern Region World U20 pre-trials

Fredrick Wamutu of Embu College prepares to make a throw during the Eastern region World Under 20 Championships pre-trials at University of Embu grounds on June 12, 2021. He registered a personal best throw of 61 metres.

Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro  &  Ayumba Ayodi

What you need to know:

  • Wamutu warmed up with initial throws of 56.01m, 45.6m, 54.30 and 53.40 before hauling the winner in his final execution.

Fredrick Wamutu from Embu hauled 61.28 metres to win men's javelin as Athletics Kenya Eastern Region picked its team for World Under-20 Championships trials at University of Embu on Saturday.

