Wamutu shines in Eastern Region World U20 pre-trials

Fredrick Wamutu from Embu hauled 61.28 metres to win men's javelin as Athletics Kenya Eastern Region picked its team for World Under-20 Championships trials at University of Embu on Saturday.

Wamutu, the 18-year-old form three student at Embu High School, warmed up with initial throws of 56.01m, 45.6m, 54.30 and 53.40 before hauling the winner in his final execution.

James Kariungi on course to winning the men's 3,000 race during the Eastern region World Under 20 Championships pre-trials at University of Embu grounds on June 12, 2021. Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

After finishing fourth in November last year during the Under-20 trials in Nairobi, Wamutu said that he worked on his technique by watching video clips of some of his favourite javelin throwers like world record holder Jan Zelezny from Czech, 2015 World champion Julius Yego from Kenya and 2017 World champion Johannes Vetter of Germany.

"I had set the target of 60m at the pre-trials but bettered the score. It could have better with a good runaway," said Wamutu, who will be eyeing 70m at the national trials due July 1 to 2 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The World Under-20 Championships is due August 17 to 22 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Lilian Nyakio, a form two student at Gatundori Secondary School claimed a double in women's 800m and 1,500m with Kevin Muriuki from Meru also winning men's 100m and 200m races.

Lilian Nyakio on course to winning the women's 1500 metres during the Eastern region World Under 20 Championships pre-trials at University of Embu grounds on June 12, 2021. Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

Embu's Josephine Mumbi also claimed a brace with victories in 5,000m and 3,000m as Boniface Kimani reigned supreme in men's 5,000m.

Nyakio timed 5:25.42 for 1,500m honours after outwitting Meru's Winfred Mwendwa and JoyMercy Mwende from Embu in 5:39.88 and 5:47.13 respectively.

Samuel Kamau was the winner in men's 1,500m, clocking 3:49.44.

Nyakio was home and dry in 800m in 2:14.3 after relegating Brenda Mukami to second in 2:34.6.

Gerishon Gathemba from Embu took men's two-lap race in 1:58.4.

Muriuki downed 10.69 to win men's 100m before clocking 20.08 in 200m.

Kelvin Muriki from Meru County wins the 100 metres race during the Eastern region World Under 20 Championships pre-trials at University of Embu grounds on June 12, 2021. Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group