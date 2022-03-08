Wamira siblings shine in Deaflympics trials

The Wamira siblings - David, Beryl and Rael Tuesday stole the show at the 2021 Deaflympics trials at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi by qualifying for finals of the 100 metres event.

David triumphed in heat one of the men's 100m in a best time of 10.6 seconds, ahead of Isaac Atima and Edwin Terer, who clocked 10.8 and 11.1 respectively on the first day of two-day competition.

David's Deaflympics debut was at the 2013 event in Sofia, Bulgaria, where he bagged bronze in the men's 200m.

David Wamira (200) wins his men's 100m heats during the 2021 Deaflympics trials at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on March 8, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

At the 2021 World Deaf Athletics Championships held in Lublin, Poland in August, he finished outside the medal bracket in both the 100m and 200m.

He says a medal at the 24th Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil will be “the best way to redeem myself.”

The event will take place from May 1 to 15.

Kakamega's Walter Malenje and Kilifi's Simon Menza won in heat two and three respectively in 11.0.

Beryl Wamira after competing in the women's 100m heats during the 2021 Deaflympics trials at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on March 8, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

In the women's 100m, Beryl and Rael triumphed in both heat one and two in 12.9 and 12.4 respectively.

Beryl won gold in the 200m at the 2013 Deaflympics in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The sisters, however, finished outside the medal bracket in the 100m at the 2021 World Deaf Athletics Championships.