Wamira siblings shine in Deaflympics trials

What you need to know:

  • David's Deaflympics debut was at the 2013 event in Sofia, Bulgaria, where he bagged bronze in the men's 200m.
  • At the 2021 World Deaf Athletics Championships held in Lublin, Poland in August, he finished outside the medal bracket in both the 100m and 200m.

The Wamira siblings - David, Beryl and Rael Tuesday stole the show at the 2021 Deaflympics trials at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi by qualifying for finals of the 100 metres event.

