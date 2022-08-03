Wafula, Kibet seal steeplechase final berths

Kenya's Emmanuel Wafula and Haron Kibet Wednesday eased into the final of the men's 3,000m steeplechase race at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.

Wafula, who was in the second heat, ran behind Ethiopia’s Samuel Firewu, who led all the way to the tape clocking 8:49.27, with Wafula coming in second place timing 8:49.57, while Japan’s Ryotaro Onuma finished in third place clocking 9:00.02.

In the third heat, Kibet came in second after timing 8:47.25 behind Ethiopia’s Samuel Duguna, who led in 8:44.83 as Czech’s Tomas Habarta settled for third place in 8:47.36.

Wafula, a Form Three student at Chesito High School in Mt Elgon in Bungoma County, is confident that they will be able to perform well in the final.

“The steeplechase race has traditionally been ours to win, though we have stiff competition especially from the Ethiopian athletes. We have to be at our best in the final and make sure we bag the medals," said Wafula.

Last year, Kenya won gold through Amos Serem with Ethiopia’s Tadese Takele winning silver and another Kenyan Simeon Koech bagged bronze.

Elsewhere, Kenya’s Peter Kithome qualified for the semifinal of the men's 400m hurdles after finishing second in the first heat clocking a season's best of 51.52sec.

The other Kenyan in the discipline, Allocius Kipng’etich, finished sixth in his heat to exit the competition.