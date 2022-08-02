Wafula banks on teamwork to deliver steeplechase gold for Kenya

Kenya’s Emmanuel Wafula has emphasized the need for teamwork as he prepares for a bruising battle with athletes from Morocco, Ethiopia and Uganda in men’s 3000 metres steeplechase heats at the 2022 World Athletics Under-20 Championships Wednesday at 5.35pm (Kenyan time) in Cali, Colombia.

The 17-year-old athlete, who clocked 8min, 42.25sec to win the national trials staged on July 2 at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, teams up with Harun Kibet in the heats of the water and barriers race at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, southwestern Colombia.

“We have been training together with Kibet at the national team camp, and we will work together to perform well. When we run as a team, our opponents will struggle to read our game plan, and then we put to practice what we have been learning in training,” the youngster from Mount Elgon in Bungoma County, who sat his Form Four examinations at Chesitu Secondary School last year, told Nation Sport.

Kibet agrees.

“We have discussed this with Wafula in training and agreed on the game plan. We want to win as a team, and to be on the podium at the end of the day,” the 19-year-old said.

Last year when Kenya hosted the delayed 2020 World Athletics Under-20 Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Amos Serem timed 8min, 30.72 seconds to win gold medal ahead of silver medalist Tedese Takele (8:33.15) from Ethiopia, and home runner Simon Kiprop (8:34.79) who took bronze. Kibet has said he will do everything possible at the junior track and field championship to ensure the gold medal remains in Kenya.

“I’m grateful for the chance to represent Kenya at this level for the first time. I feel good to physically. Our focus will be to perform well and keep the gold medal at home. At a personal level, I want to leave Colombia with a medal,” the former student at Kiplelji High School in Bomet County who is a member of Silibwet Training Camp, said. He finished third at the national trials.

Steeplechase coach Bernard Rono expects a strong performance from the two.

“There is hope for a good result from the team. We have discussed everything with them in training, including the need to reclaim Kenya’s lost glory in steeplechase even at the senior category, and they understand the seriousness of the task ahead. For the three weeks they have been in training, I have seen team work in them.

The senior athletes did not train together before the world championships in Oregon. The athletes trained individually, and it affected them because there was no team work,” Rono, who took steeplechase athletes through their training sessions in residential camp at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, said on Friday before the team left Nairobi for Colombia.

With a personal best time of 8:19.63, Morocco’s Salaheddine Ben Yazide has the fastest time in the field of 43 athletes from 27 countries, followed by Ethiopians Samuel Firewu (8:19.82) and Samuel Duguna (8:27.40).

Morocco has the current world and Olympic champion in the men’s steeplechase in Soufiane El Bakkali, and the 19-year-old Yazide will be keen to follow in the footsteps of his decorated senior compatriot today.

He leads the category with the 8:19.63 he ran at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Rabat in June, and he finished 13th in the heats at the World Athletics Championships Oregon earlier this month.

Firewu ran 8:19.82 in Ostrava Diamond League in May, and finished fifth at the African Championships last month.