Visa hitch forces AK to make changes to relay team

A Visa hitch has forced Athletics Kenya (AK) to make late changes to Kenya’s 4x400m mixed relay team for the True Athletes Classics Meeting set for Saturday at Manfort Stadium, Leverkusen, Germany.

The national and Kenya Defence Forces 400m champion Zablon Ekwam and Millicent Ndoro have been replaced by Boniface Mweresa and Naomi Korir respectively.

Sprints coach Duncan Ayiemba, who was to accompany the team that left on Friday at 1 am aboard Qatar Airlines, has also been replaced by Perpetual Mbutu.

Mweresa and Korir now join Commonwealth Games 800m champions Wycliffe Kinyamal and Mary Moraa in the Germany event.

The team will be out to improve the country’s current world position of 16th to strengthen their chances of qualifying for this year’s World Athletics Championships set for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary through the world ranking quota.

Kenya is currently ranked 16th from Team Kenya “A” national record-breaking victory of 3:14.16 during the National Athletics Championships on June 24 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Moraa, the national 400m record holder, anchored Kenya “A” to a national record victory and world championships qualifying position. The team also had Kinyamal, Ekwam and Mercy Okech.

The performance saw Kenya "A" move to ninth place in the world ranking and road to Budapest but they have sunk to 16th currently.

The 16 top-ranked countries in the world by July 31 will automatically qualify for the world championships and Kenya can only pray that no team dislodges them.

The team performance saw them break the previous national record of 3:16:21 set at the nationals in 2021 by the team of Moraa, Jared Momanyi, Collins Kipruto and former 400m national record holder Hellen Syombua.

Kenya also hopes to send the men's 4x400m team to Budapest by the Kenya Police team’s time of 3:02.02 which is currently placed 16th in the world ranking.