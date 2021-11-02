Viola Lagat ready for marathon debut in New York

In the last two weeks, US-based athlete Viola Lagat has been trending online for being vocal against gender violence following the death of her friend, Agnes Tirop.

Tirop, 25, a two-time world 10,000 metres bronze medallist and the 2015 World Cross Country Championship winner, was found murdered in her house in Iten on October 13.

Her estranged lover Ibrahim Rotich, whom police say is the prime suspect, was arrested and appeared in court.

Under a cloud of grief, Viola will be making her debut in full marathon at the New York Marathon that will be held on Sunday on one of the toughest courses.

Another Kenyan in the race is 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir.

Viola’s brother Bernard Lagat, a former 1,500m World Athletics Championships winner, will be a commentator during the race.

He will be among three Olympians headlining the ESPN broadcast team as the organisers celebrate the 50th edition of the marathon.

Viola told Nation Sport that she is not worried about venturing into the unknown since she is well-prepared. Her main aim is to gain experience.

After confirmation of the race, Viola informed her family via WhatsApp. And being the youngest child, family members were excited because she was going for something new.

The soft-spoken but firm Viola said her focus is not winning the race but to get her personal best time.

“I’m going to New York to run well and not necessarily to win because I’m new in marathon racing. There will be a lot of lessons to learn. If I win, that will be an added advantage,” she said.

“People will be watch the race to see how it goes for an athlete who switched from the 1,500m race to marathon. My brother will be a commentator, I have to give him something to say. That is why I need to run a good race,” she said.

Viola previously participated in the 1,500m race category, but got a nagging injury after the 2016 Rio Olympic Games which ruled her out of competition for a long period.

After healing she scaled up, and won the Berlin 10 kilometres road race in 2019. She also won the Napoli Half Marathon in 66:47.

On June 12, she finished second in the New York mini 10km race where she clocked 31:39, and New York Marathon organisers invited her for Sunday’s race.

Viola’s coach Julian Di Maria said that Lagat has shown good improvement and her career is now taking shape. He expects her to run well on Sunday.