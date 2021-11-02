Viola Lagat ready for marathon debut in New York

Viola Lagat

American based Kenyan athlete Viola Lagat arrives at Eldoret International Airport in Uasin Gishu County on November 02, 2021 on her way to New York for Sunday's New York Marathon.

What you need to know:

  • Viola’s coach Julian Di Maria said that Lagat has shown good improvement and her career is now taking shape. He expects her to run well on Sunday.
  • “Debuting in a race is not easy because an athlete might not know what she is supposed to do, but Viola did her programme well and we expect her to do well,” said Di Maria.

In the last two weeks, US-based athlete Viola Lagat has been trending online for being vocal against gender violence following the death of her friend, Agnes Tirop. 

