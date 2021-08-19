Keter, Etiang storm 1500m final

Kenya's Vincent Keter crosses the finish line to win Heat 1 of men's 1500 metres semi-finals

Kenya's Vincent Keter crosses the finish line to win Heat 1 of men's 1500 metres semi-finals during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 19, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • Keter edged out Ethiopian Melkenah Azize to second place in 3:44.81 as Eritrea’s Abderezak came in third in 3:47.81
  • Etiang, a late inclusion in the team after he missed the Tokyo Olympic Games for failing to meet some anti-doping requirements, won the second heat in 3:44.75 to thunderous cheers from the attendants
  • The men's 1,500m final is due Saturday at 4.30pm

Vincent Keter and Kamar Etiang promised Kenyans to prepare for the best as they easily won their 1,500m races to reach the final at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi.

