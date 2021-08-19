Keter, Etiang storm 1500m final

Vincent Keter and Kamar Etiang promised Kenyans to prepare for the best as they easily won their 1,500m races to reach the final at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi.

It’s Keter, who pounded the blue tartan track after the rains delayed the event for almost 50 minutes, winning the first heat in three minutes and 42.35 seconds.

Keter, pointed at the wet track after crossing the finishing line perhaps a sign that the metric mile race title will remain in Kenya.

The 1,500m heats were delayed for almost 50 minutes following the afternoon downpour.

It’s Keter’s Rongai Athletics Club’s counterpart George Manang’oi, who won the 1,500m title during the previous event held in 2018 in Tampere, Finland.

“I am just glad to be heading to the finals. The weather was tough owing to the rains but that couldn’t deter me from my mission,” said Keter, who was clear with his intentions. “I am going for the top podium place.”

Keter edged out Ethiopian Melkenah Azize to second place in 3:44.81 as Eritrea’s Abderezak came in third in 3:47.81.

Then Etiang, a late inclusion in the team after he missed the Tokyo Olympic Games for failing to meet some anti-doping requirements, won the second heat in 3:44.75 to thunderous cheers from the attendants.

Kenya's Kamar Etiang (right) crosses the finish line to win Heat 2 of men's 1500 metres semi-finals during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 19, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“It was a good race and I have confidence that I will be able to triumph,” said Etiang, who crossed the line while signalling the cheering fans to relax.

“I know Kenyans are watching me and they should not worry. I am okay now and focused,” said Etiang, who has put behind the disappointment of failing to attend the Tokyo Olympics.

“After the world junior event, my next target is next year’s World Championships in the USA,” said Etiang.