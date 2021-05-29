Women’s champ Aiyabei out of Eldoret Marathon

Former Tokyo Marathon champion Hela Kiprop stretches at her home in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on May 29, 2021. She will compete in the Eldoret City Marathon on June 6.

  • ​​​​​Instead, she will compete in the “Battle of the Teams” race in Czech Republic, which will be held in place of Prague Marathon that had been scheduled for the same day
  • The athlete said it will not be possible to compete in the Eldoret Marathon next Sunday when she jets back from Czech Republic next week
  • The battle is left to 2016 Tokyo Marathon champion, Helah Kiprop, who is also the 2015 World Athletics Championships marathon silver medallist and Abu Dhabi Marathon champion Vivian Kiplagat, among others

Defending women’s champion Valary Aiyabei has pulled out of the Eldoret Marathon which will be held on June 6.

