USA win women's 4x400m relay gold

Abby Steiner

Gold medallists Abby Steiner, Talitha Diggs, Sydney McLaughlin, and Britton Wilson of Team United States celebrate after competing in the Women's 4x400m Relay Final on day ten of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 24, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.

Photo credit: Patrick Smith | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Jamaica won silver in 3:20.74 while Britain took bronze in 3:22.64

Eugene, United States 

Sydney McLaughlin anchored the United States to gold in the women's 4x400m relay at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon on Monday.

McLaughlin, who produced an electrifying world record-breaking display to win the 400m hurdles on Friday, stormed home on the final leg as the US quartet won in 3min 17.79sec.

Sydney McLaughlin

Sydney McLaughlin of Team United States celebrates winning gold in the Women's 4x400m Relay Final on day ten of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 24, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.

Photo credit: Steph Chambers | AFP
Sydney McLaughlin

USA's Sydney McLaughlin crosses the finish line to win the women's 4x400m relay final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 24, 2022.

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

Jamaica won silver in 3:20.74 while Britain took bronze in 3:22.64.

Great Britain

Bronze medallists Laviai Nielsen, Jessie Knight, Victoria Ohuruogu and Nicole Yeargin of Team Great Britain celebrate after competing in the Women's 4x400m Relay Final on day ten of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 24, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.

Photo credit: Ezra Shaw | AFP

The US victory also assured Allyson Felix of a record 20th world championship medal. Felix did not race in the final but took part in the heats on Saturday. 
 

