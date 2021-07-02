US sprint sensation Sha'Carri Richardson 'tests positive for marijuana'

Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates winning the Women's 100 metres final on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon.

Photo credit: Patrick Smith | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Times cited two unnamed people with knowledge of the test results in reporting the positive test, which was first reported by The Gleaner newspaper in Jamaica.
  • Richardson's agent, Renaldo Nehemiah, did not respond to an AFP request for comment.

Los Angeles, United States

