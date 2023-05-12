'Here for the vibe': US legend Carlos hoping for lively Kip Keino Classic

American legendary sprinter John Carlos of the famous 1968 Mexico City Olympic Games Black Power salute duo is back in the country after 46 years to witness what makes Kenya one of the greatest nations in athletics.

Carlos, who claimed bronze in 200 metres at the 1968 Summer Games, said he is also in the country to visit some of his friends from the famous Games, especially the legendary Kipchoge Keino.

“I was here last in 1977 when there were no lights in the streets and I am glad to be back,” said Carlos, adding that his tour means a lot since he wants to meet the Kenyan people and get their vibes on the stands at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

“I want to experience the vibe of the people and athletes on the field...I hope those coming to compete and spectate gonna fuse that stadium to life and energy and that is what competition is all about,“ said Carlos, 77.

“Sports make people leave their miseries and problems at home and come out to see a good show at the stadium,” said Carlos, who was accompanied by Kevin Young, who won the 400m hurdles title at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics in a world record time of 46.78 seconds.

Carlos said that he would have loved to meet the 1974 Munich Olympic Games 3,000m steeplechase silver medallist, the late Ben Jipcho, saying they share a lot in common.

“Unlike, Keino, who was reserved Jipcho was loose, pleasant to hang out with and one who fitted in my social circles. He was intrigued with what we did at the 1968 Olympics,” said Carlos.

Carlos also remembered what drove him and the 1968 Olympic Games 200m gold medallist Tommie Smith, to come up with the 1968 Olympics Black Power salute while receiving their medals.

Carlos said their barefoot and beads signified the many social challenges black Americans were and still going through.

Carlos explained that their barefoot exemplified how many people from South, even probably today, walk to school many miles barefoot yet the government never acted.

“That time America prided itself as the greatest nation in the world, sending spaceships to space, landing people on the moon yet they couldn’t stop poverty, rats, roaches and diseases...it’s a fallacy,“ said Carlos. “We wanted to let them know we saw what they were doing and could have done better.”

Carlos said that social issues were more important than medals that time.