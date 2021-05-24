US-based Kenyan sprinter eyes national 400m hurdles record

US-based Kenyan runner Moitalel Mpoke is not done yet in pursuit for excellence even after attaining the Tokyo Olympic qualifying standards in 400m hurdles.

The 20-year-old's target now is to run sub 48 seconds and perhaps set a new national 400m hurdle record this year.

Boniface Mucheru holds the national record of 47.78 secs set during the final of the 400m hurdles at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games where he settled for silver.

Mpoke, the 2017 World Under-18 400m hurdles silver medallist, attained the Olympics standards when he clocked 48.89 seconds to win his 400m hurdles during the South Eastern Conference Outdoor Championships on May 15 at the E.B Cushing Stadium, Texas, United States.

Mpoke met the Olympic qualifying standard by 0.01 seconds to also improve his personal best within three weeks by 0.72 seconds.

Mpoke became the third athlete from Kenya to qualify for Tokyo Olympic Games in sprint events after Hellen Syombua and Emmanuel Korir all in 400m.

"This is just the beginning and I will not sleep until I achieve better times," said Mpoke, adding that Mucheru's silver medal exploits at Rio Olympic Games and the late Nicholas Bett's historic victory in the same event at the 2015 World Championships are some of the most inspiring moments for him.

"My target is to run 47 seconds...I know it's a tall order but quite achievable if I keep on prodding and being consistent," said Mpoke, adding that hitting the target in Tokyo will be much better.

Mpoke noted that the move to train with stronger opponents and the desire to quash the notion that Kenya can’t produce quality sprinters are what propelled him to attain the Tokyo Olympics qualifying standards.

When Mpoke joined Texas University in January this year from Junior Texas South Plains College to undertake a degree in leadership, he wanted to compete in 800m and 1,500m.

"However, the coaches advised me to consider going back to 400m hurdles since the middle distance events were full," said Mpoke, who had just recovered from an injury in January.

"I even competed in one 800m event in April clocking 1:49.07 for third place."

Mpoke said coming face-to-face with good athletes in 400m hurdles, who had clocked between 47 and 48 seconds posed a great challenge.

Mpoke also adjusted his take-off from the blocks to what he described as one-way follow through.

“I only picked up the last 300m but changed to start strongly and stay consistent all through,” said Mpoke, adding that some of his colleagues wondered why he didn’t take up middle or long distance races where Kenyans are good at.

“They said I had no chance in sprints, “said Mpoke, who competed in several events improving his time from 50.43 to 50.01.

Mpoke would then clock 49.61 in Los Angeles on April 24 ahead of the South Eastern Conference Outdoor Championships where he ran 49.73 in the preliminary, before winning the final in 48.89.

Mpoke embraced athletics back in 2014 at Sosio High School in Narok where he competed in 200m and 400m. He transferred to Shartuka High School for his Form three and four classes.