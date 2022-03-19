‘I did it for my country,’ says Ukraine’s high jump champ Mahuchikh

In Belgrade

Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh announced her arrival on the global stage at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on July 14, 2017, winning the World Under-18 Championships’ gold medal in the high jump.

The then fresh-faced, talented jumper cleared 1.92 metres and was at the time largely unnoticed on the streets of Nairobi and on the training fields of Kasarani.

But now, some five years later, the 21-year-old star has catapulted herself onto the grand stage and is more than just an athletics champion, but a unifying factor for her besieged nation of Ukraine that’s currently battling a globally unpopular Russian invasion.

Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh competes in the women's high jump final during The World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 at the Stark Arena, in Belgrade, on March 19, 2022. Photo credit: Oliver Bunic | AFP

Ironically coached by a Russian (Tetyana Stepanova), Mahuchikh became Ukraine’s first global sports champion of the “war era” when she bagged the World Indoor Championships’ gold medal at a rapturous Štark Arena here on Saturday, clearing 2.02 metres to take the top podium position ahead of Australia’s Eleanor Patterson (2.00m) and Kazakhstan’s Nadeshda Dubovitskaya (1.98m).

She dedicated her gold medal “to her country and military” describing how uncertain she was about turning up for these championships as Russian bombs have continued to decimate parts of her beloved nation since February 24.

Mahuchikh’s compatriot Iryna Gerashchenko finished fifth with a jump of 1.92 metres behind Marija Vukovic (1.95m) of Montenegro.

“I’m grateful to win the gold medal for all my people, my country and the (Ukrainian) military,” she said at a post-event press conference at the Štark Arena’s media centre."

“When I woke up on February 24, I heard two explosions and asked my coach what was happening."

“I was told that Russia has started war against my country… we didn’t think we would come to these world championships, but our federation said we must travel to compete for our country, and it took us three days of travel to get here,” a composed Mahuchikh explained.

She explained how her coach made her focus on the competition even despite the trouble back home.

“The coach said I must concentrate on the high jump and not think about what’s happening back home,” she explained after a question from Nation Sport.

“I must protect my country on the track on the track and I did it and won the gold medal for my country.”

Mahuchikh’s rise to the top has been steady since Nairobi.

At just 18 years, she won a silver medal at the 2019 World Championships in Doha and took bronze at the Tokyo Olympic Games last year.

When she set a new world junior record of 2.04 metres at the Khalifa International Stadium during the Doha Worlds, coach Stepanova advised her against raising the bar higher as she felt it was “too exhausting as physically as well as psychologically” for her to jump higher.

After Saturday’s victory, Mahuchikh says she will now travel to Germany under the care of her sportswear sponsors Puma as she assesses the situation back home.

“I hope I can go back to Ukraine as soon as possible,” she added.

Results from the women’s high jump at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade:

1. Yaroslava Mahuchikh (Ukraine) 2.02 metres

2. Eleanor Patterson (Australia) 2.00m

3. Nadezhda Dubovitskaya (Kazakhstan) 1.98m

4. Marija Vukovic (Montenegro) 1.95m