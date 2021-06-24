President Uhuru Kenyatta opens World U-20 secretariat at Kasarani

President Uhuru Kenyatta officially opened the 2020 World Athletic Under-20 Championships secretariat on Thursday at the Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani.

The president, who toured the refurbished offices and the arena of the competition, expressed his satisfaction with the work that has been done at the venue.

MISC will be the venue of the world junior event due August 17 to 22 this year.

Kenyatta had just flagged off cars taking part in the World Rally Championship Safari Rally at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre when he toured the secretariat on his way to the rally's special stage at the same venue.

The president was received at the secretariat by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Amina Mohamed, the 2020 World Under-20 Local Organising Committee (LOC) chairman, Jack Tuwei and the event’s chief executive officer, Mike Rabar.

Also in attendance was Federation of Automobile Association (FIA) president, Jean Todt and Sports Principal Secretary, Joe Okudo.

Rabar said the offices will provide an environment to support the ongoing preparations for the event that has so far attracted 128 countries.

“The President was happy about the progress made and wants all government offices for special projects to use the World Under-20 offices for benchmarking,” said Rabar adding that the secretariat has been renovated for posterity considering that the venue has been earmarked to host major events.

Kenya has put in their bid to host the 2023 World Athletics Championships with MISC as the preferred venue.

The Kip Keino Classic, an event in the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour, might be moved from Nyayo National Stadium to Kasarani if elevated to Diamond League status.

Rabar hinted that a huge dome to be used as a Media Centre for the world under-20 event will be constructed outside the secretariat.