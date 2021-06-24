President Uhuru Kenyatta opens World U-20 secretariat at Kasarani

World Under-20 CEO Mike Rabar (left) leads President Uhuru Kenyatta and Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed on  tour of the World Under-20 Championships secretariat at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 24, 2021.

  • The Kip Keino Classic, an event in the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour, might be moved from Nyayo National Stadium to Kasarani if elevated to Diamond League status.
  • Rabar hinted that a huge dome to be used as a Media Centre for the world under-20 event will be constructed outside the secretariat.

President Uhuru Kenyatta officially opened the 2020 World Athletic Under-20 Championships secretariat on Thursday at the Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani.

