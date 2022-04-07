Uhuru Classic Nairobi City Marathon set for May

The inaugural Uhuru Classic Nairobi City Marathon will be staged on May 8, just a day after Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei Thursday disclosed that part of the marathon route will snake through the ExpressWay that is currently under construction.

Tuwei revealed that apart from the full marathon (42km) there will be three other subsidiary races; half marathon (21km), 10km and 5km.

The finer details of the course will be disclosed during the official launch of the race whose date is still unknown.

“Registration for the event will open immediately online after the event is officially launched in days to come,” said Tuwei.

Tuwei’s disclosure on when the race will be held comes six weeks after the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed hinted about Kenya having a marathon that could rival World Marathon Majors in terms of purse money in three months’ time.

"We have always watched our athletes win some of the world's major city marathons but it's now time we watched it happen here in Nairobi," said Amina in February this year, adding that the cabinet has already met and approved the marathon.

"It has always been our dream to host a major marathon and I want to announce that a cabinet memo has gone through and the country will have its first ever city marathon," explained Amina.

Amina said the prize purse will match those at major marathons like the London Marathon, Berlin Marathon, Chicago Marathon and Boston Marathon among others.

The only full marathon staged in Nairobi is the Standard Chartered Bank Nairobi Marathon where the men and women's winners pocket Sh1.5m each.

Last year, the London Marathon had a prize fund of $313,000 (Sh31.3m) where each winner in the men's and women's races got $55,000 (Sh5.5m).

Each of the Berlin Marathon winners last year pocketed $50,000 (Sh5m) on the event that had a prize fund of $1m (Sh100m).

However, the Boston Marathon is perhaps the richest at the World Marathon Majors where each winner in the men and women's races pocketed $150,000 (Sh15m) last year.

The 2019 Chicago Marathon had a purse of $606,500 (Sh60.7m) where winners in men and women's races pocketed $55,000 (Sh5.5m) down from $100,000 (Sh10m).