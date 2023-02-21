Ugandan sprinters set for Athletics Kenya meet

Ugandan 100 metres record holder Jacent Nyamahunge has thrown down the gauntlet at her Kenyan rivals ahead of the second Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting starting Friday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The 26-year-old Nyamahunge has been training in Kenya for the last three weeks under coach Duncan Ayiemba at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

“I love Kenya because of its facilities, good coaching and training partners,” said Nyamahunge, adding that she has also been forced to relocate to Kenya since the Mandela National Stadium in Namboole, Kampala is also under renovation.

"We had challenges as sprinters since we didn't have facilities to use for training with the Stadium up for refurbishment," said Nyamahunge.

Nyamahunge said it is after she started training with Ayiemba that she was able to improve tremendously on her way to setting a national record in the 100m in a time of 11.33 seconds during the Uganda National Championships on June 22, last year.

Nyamahunge set the time in the semi-final on her way to winning the national title in 11.56sec.

She also won the national 200m title in the same event.

Ayiemba is also Commonwealth Games and Africa 100m champion, Ferdinand Omanyala’s coach.

Omanyala, the 2022 Kip Keino Classic 100m winner, also holds the Africa 100m record of 9.77sec set during the 2021 Kip Keino Classic.

“I am a regular in Kenyan events and I consider the country as my second home. I love the hospitality here and the country’s athletes are warm and welcoming,” said Nyamahunge, who hopes to qualify for the World Athletics Championships due for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

"I also wanted to be closer to my coach Ayiemba whose physical sessions have made me improve. I actually broke the national record in 100m after i engaged him last year," explained Nyamahunge, adding that even though she had the speed, her technique was poor.

"I rarely went to the gymnasium but that has improved my stamina and power," said Nyamahunge, who is part of the Ugandan sprinters set to grace the two-day AK meet.

Others are Haron Adoli, who will compete in 400m, Pius Adome and Emmanuel Aboda in 100m and 200m, Benson Okot in 100m and Shida Leni in 400m.

However, Nyamahunge faces stiff challenge from four Kenyans who have won national titles over 100m and 200m.

Among them is the current national 100metres and 200m record holder Maximilla Imali, who also hold the national titles over the two distances.

Imali set the new national records in 100m (12.19sec) and 200m (23.12sec) during the national trials for the World Championships and Commonwealth Games last year.

Besides Imali, who is the Africa 200m silver medallist, the event has attracted 2015 African Games 100m silver medallist Eunice Kadogo, who is also the 2016 national 100m champion and Millicent Ndoro, who won the national 100m title from 2012 to 2014.

Also in action will be the 2019 national 100m title holder, Monica Safani.

Consequently, Athletics Kenya (AK) has directed athletes hoping to participate in the event to register by Thursday.

A statement from AK indicated that the registration for all senior athletes is mandatory and that there will also be vetting for the under-18 and under-20 athletes on Friday before the start of the event.