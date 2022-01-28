Ugandan athletes to grace Discovery Kenya Cross Country

Robert Kiprop (second left), Rodgers Kwemoi (left), Rhonex Kipruto (centre), and other athletes battle it out during the Discovery Kenya Cross Country 30th Edition senior men’s 10kilometres race held at Eldoret Sports Club in Uasin Gishu County on January 31, 2021. Kiprop won the race clocking 30:17:8, Nicholas Kimeli came second timed at 30:20:8 while Kwemoi finished third clocking 30:25:3.
 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Ugandan athletes who will be trying their luck in a race where Kenyans have dominated include Peter Maru, Ezekiel Mutai, Oscar Kibet, Elphas Toroitich Ndiwa and Nelson Wakana
  • Coach Peter Chelangat from Uganda said that athletes will be using the senior men's 10km race to gauge themselves
  • The race is taking place after athletes have been in the cold for close to two years due to coronavirus pandemic and many will be expecting to shine as they kick start their season

Five athletes from Kapchorwa in Uganda are expected to arrive in the country on Saturday ahead of Sunday's 31st edition of Discovery Kenya Cross Country Championships at the Eldoret Sports Club in Uasin Gishu County.

