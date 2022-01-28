Ugandan athletes to grace Discovery Kenya Cross Country

Five athletes from Kapchorwa in Uganda are expected to arrive in the country on Saturday ahead of Sunday's 31st edition of Discovery Kenya Cross Country Championships at the Eldoret Sports Club in Uasin Gishu County.

The event which has always been used to identify upcoming talents is expected to attract a good number of athletes who are preparing for upcoming track season.

The Ugandan athletes who will be trying their luck in a race where Kenyans have dominated include Peter Maru, Ezekiel Mutai, Oscar Kibet, Elphas Toroitich Ndiwa and Nelson Wakana.

Coach Peter Chelangat from Uganda said that athletes will be using the senior men's 10km race to gauge themselves.

“Kenyans are always tough and I know the athletes will gain some experience as they start another season where we are preparing for the track events,” said Chelangat.