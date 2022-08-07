Uganda's Kiplimo outsprints Kimeli, Krop for gold in 5,000m

In Birmingham

Kenyans Nicholas Kimeli and Jacob Krop settled for silver and bronze in the men's 5,000 metres respectively in athletics at the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium on Saturday.

Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo once again broke the hearts of Kenyans when he unleashed a splendid kick in the last 50m to beat the Kenyans on the line in season's best 13 minutes and 08.08 seconds.

Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo (left) competes for first place followed by second-placed Kenya's Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli (right) and third-placed Kenya's Jacob Krop in the men's 5000m final athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, on day nine of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 6, 2022.

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

Kimeli came in second for silver in 13:08.19 with Krop, the World 5,000m silver medallist, going for bronze in 13:08.48.

"I started experiencing some lactic the last 200m and I thought the Kenyans had it but when I heard the crowd cheering I stepped on my gas pedal to beat the on the line," said Kiplimo, who collected bronze in 10,000m at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

"The Kenyans were worthy competitors but I had to be sharp in my tactics, " said Kiplimo.

The victory by Kiplimo ensured that Uganda retained the title Joshua Cheptegei won in 2018 edition in Gold Coast, Australia.

Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo (centre) celebrates first place with second-placed Kenya's Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli (left) and third-placed Kenya's Jacob Krop after the men's 5000m final athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, on day nine of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 6, 2022.

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

Krop said it wasn't not an easy race with the Ugandan proving strong.

"We had planned well for me to pace and sacrifice for the rest with Kimeli finishing off," said Krop, who pulled away after several laps to break the group.

"The tactic worked but Kiplimo had a better finishing kick," said Krop, who plans to end his season at the Brussels leg of the Diamond League on September 2.