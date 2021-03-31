Uasin Gishu Governor Mandago postpones Eldoret City Marathon

Uasin Gishu County Governor Jackson Mandago (centre) addresses the press at the county headquarters in Eldoret town on March 31, 2021. He was accompanied by Deputy Governor Daniel Chemno (right), former two-time Boston Marathon Champion, Moses Tanui (left), who is the Eldoret City Marathon’s Race Director, the county’s Chief Executive Committee for Education and Sports Joseph Kurgat (second left).

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In 2019, Valary Aiyabei won the women's race after clocking 2 hours 27 minutes and 17 seconds ahead of Vivian Kiplagat (2:28:06) while Elizabeth Rumokol was third in 2:33:01.
  • In the men’s race, Mathew Kisorio won the race in 2:12:38 ahead of David Cheboswony, who timed 2:12:51, while Kenneth Rotich (2:15:43) came in third place.

The much-awaited third edition of Eldoret City Marathon which was set to take place on April 11, has been postponed.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.