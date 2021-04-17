U20 CEO wants 10,000 allowed to watch meet

World Under-20 Local Organising Committee chief Executive officer Mike Rabar (left), Nation Media Group's Head of Broadcast Monicah Ndungu (right) and World Under-20 local organising committee Director of Media and Communication Alex Kobia at Nation Centre on April 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:


World Athletics Under-20 Championships chief executive officer Mike Rabar wants at least 10,000 fans or more allowed at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, to watch the competition in August.

