U20 CEO wants 10,000 allowed to watch meet

World Athletics Under-20 Championships chief executive officer Mike Rabar wants at least 10,000 fans or more allowed at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, to watch the competition in August.

Kenya is expected to host the global junior competition from August 17 to 22, just a week after the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Rabar noted that the ministries of Health and Sports will be able to put in place the much required Covid-19 protocols hence the government should allow some fans into the stadium.

“10,000 will be a good number for this event amidst Covid-19 protocols,” said Rabar, adding that Kenya is prepared to handle Covid-19 situation with the Kasarani stadium having a wing set aside as a medical centre.

Rabar intimated that the venue is 95 percent ready to host the world competition with all the key areas at the area already running.

“The media centre, changing rooms and other ablution amenities have been fixed and ready to welcome the visitors,” said Rabar.

Rabar said it won’t be easy to quantify how the country will gain with an estimated two billion people watching the event live as 2,000 athletes compete with at least 400 foreign journalists to cover the action.

“You see, it will be a good thing for the country since there will be no lapse with attention shifting from Tokyo to Kenya. Some of the athletes from Tokyo will be in Nairobi,” said Rabar.

Rabar intimated that he will be able to tell how many countries have confirmed participation in the event after a meeting with various diplomatic missions in the country on Monday next week.

“We want to convince them that we are ready to host the event and that Kenya will be safe,” said Rabar revealing that renovations at the hostels at Kenyatta University where the athlete’s village will be situated have commenced.

Rabar also confirmed that the laying of the tartan at the warm up track at the university will start in less than three weeks upon the arrival of the glue.

“The glue is here and we are just waiting for the engineers from Mondo to arrive for the work to start, “said Rabar, who thanked the government for releasing funds for the event on time and Kenyatta University management for being patient with them.