U-20 5,000m champ Kiplagat relishes tussle with seniors

Reigning World Under-20 men’s 5,000m champion Benson Kiplagat cannot wait to tussle with senior elite athletes at the Absa Kip Keino Classic on Saturday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Kiplagat who hails from Keringet, and trains under the Kelite Ogilgey training camp label in Nakuru County said racing at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event for the very first time was a dream come true for him.

Kiplagat who juggles his day’s programme between secondary education and his athletics training said that he was confident he was in good shape to challenge for top honours in Nairobi on Saturday.

“This will be my second top race after the World Under-20. I will be competing with top athletes and to tell you the truth, I am super excited about that. Hope I will manage to come home with something,” he said.

Kiplagat won gold at the U-20 in a time of 13:20.37.

The 18-year-old Kirenget High School Form Two student could not hide is eagerness to take on the big boys.

“Athletes from our country and beyond are expected to participate with everyone anticipating to win so it is not an easy task ahead but personally I am ready to take on anybody and give my best.”