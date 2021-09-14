U-20 5,000m champ Kiplagat relishes tussle with seniors

Benson Kiplangat

Kenya's Benson Kiplangat celebrates with the flag after winning the men's 5,000 metres final during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 19, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Mercy Koskey

What you need to know:

  • Kiplagat won gold at the U-20 in a time of 13:20.37.
  • The 18-year-old Kirenget High School Form Two student could not hide is eagerness to take on the big boys.

Reigning World Under-20 men’s 5,000m champion Benson Kiplagat cannot wait to tussle with senior elite athletes at the Absa Kip Keino Classic on Saturday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

