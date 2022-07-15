Tuwei takes pride in failed World Championships bid

Kenya will not shy away from bidding to host yet another World Athletics Championships after it lost the bid to stage the 2025 World Athletics Championships to Tokyo.

Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei disclosed that while they rue the missed opportunity for Kenya to become the first African country to host the championships, there are many positives to pick from this disappointment.

“Chiefly, the strong partnerships that were forged between different stakeholders to make this dream a reality,” said Tuwei, who expressed his gratitude to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed for their support for Kenya’s bid.

The Council sitting in Oregon, United States, also handed the 2024 World Cross Country Championships to Pula and Medulin, Croatia with Florida, United States getting to stage the 2026 World Cross Country Championships.

This effectively means Africa will have to wait longer in order to host the World Championships event.

The other candidates for the event were Nairobi, Silesia and Singapore, all of which were deemed strong and experienced enough to host the event.

The 2023 World Championships will be held in Budapest, Hungary a year after Oregon.

“As we retreat to the drawing board to analyse our bid, AK believes that it is only a matter of when and not if Kenya will host the World Championship,” said Tuwei, adding that their aim remains to play a part in making Kenya a sporting destination.

Tuwei noted that the bid committee deserved special mention for the many days spent refining the bid documents to ensure they were in line with the requirements.

Tuwei extoled the role played by the media to help pitch for the bid.

“Our hats are tipped off to the media who used their traditional and social media platforms to publicise Kenya’s bid and showcase our growing reputation as a sporting destination,” said Tuwei.

Tuwei also commended their continental partners led by the Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) president Malboum Kalkaba, Ethiopian long-distance running legend Haile Gebrselassie and Derartu Tulu for pushing for Kenya’s bid.

“We are also grateful to World Athletics for considering our bid,” said Tuwei, noting that through President Seb Coe, Kenya has hosted a number of major events, including the 2007 World Cross Country, World Athletics Continental Tour Gold’s Kip Keino Classic, 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships, 2017 World Athletics Under-18 Championships and 2022 World Cross Country Tour.