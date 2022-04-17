Tuwei backs Kenya to clinch third consecutive World U-20 title

Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei has expressed confidence that Kenya will defend the World Under-20 Championships title for the third consecutive time in Cali, Colombia from August 2-6 this year.

Tuwei said that they have started early preparations ahead of the competition and he believes a strong team will be selected during the junior trials that will be held from July 8 to 9 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

He was speaking Saturday at All4Running High School camp at Kapsumbeiywo in Nandi County which is headed by former 800m world champion, Janeth Jepkosgei.

Team Kenya will be seeking her third title in a row after winning in 2018 Tampere, Finland where they bagged a total of 11 medals (six gold, four silver and a bronze) and in Nairobi last year where the medal haul stood at 16 (eight gold, one silver and seven bronze).

Tuwei thanked government for supporting the preparations since the camps require a lot of financial resources to run.

“The camps have been supported by the government of Kenya through the Ministry of Sports and as a federation we are impressed because this is where we get world record holders and world beaters of tomorrow,” said Tuwei.

He also tipped the budding athletes in the camps to represent Kenya in various global events in the near future.

“In athletics you have to do a lot of competitions and this is where they are starting. I’m confident some of the athletes will compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and other global events and that is why as a federation we have to nurture them at an early stage,” said Tuwei.

The camp hosts 15 youths from Kakuma Refugee Camp and 55 from the Kapsumbeiywo Camp. Jepkosgei is confident that a good number of athletes from the camp will make it to Team Kenya for the junior championships in August.

In last year's edition three athletes from the camp made it to the podium. Emmanuel Wanyonyi bagged gold in the 800m race clocking a meeting record while Sylvia Chelangat settled for bronze medal in the 400m race. Levi Kibet also claimed bronze in the 5,000m race.

“Last year we managed to send four athletes from this camp and got three medals at the junior event in Nairobi. This year we are also aiming to improve on the medal tally in this region because we are the source of champions,” said Jepkosgei.

Wanyonyi on his part said he has been training well and is looking forward to the championships.