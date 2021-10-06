Tusker, NOC-K finally fete Kenyan Olympians in Eldoret

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • Jepkosgei, who now nurtures upcoming athletes at Kapchemoiywo Athletics Training Camp,  said that when your retire one has to focus on other things in life
  • Former 3,000m steeplechase world champion Milcah Chemos, who has just completed her degree in sports management, also urged athletes to think of life after retirement
  • Kipchoge, tackling the mental health topic urged athletes to always keep their eyes on the goal


Kenyan athletes have been urged to further their education and not to depend on sports alone in order to have a bright future once they retire.

