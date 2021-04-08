Treat us better, athletics legends urge state as Saisi is laid to rest

Legendary Kenyan athlete Thomas Saisi passed away on March 30, 2021. He was be buried at his Kishaunet farm in Kapenguria, West Pokot County on April 7, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Oscar Kakai

What you need to know:

  • A somber mood engulfed the village as mourners eulogised the 1968 Mexico City 800 metres Olympics bronze medalist.
  • Saisi, 75, also competed in the 1972 Summer Olympics and had a personal best time was 1.46.3 minutes, set in September 1971 in Munich.

Hundreds of mourners converged on Kishaunet village in Kapenguria, West Pokot County to bid farewell to athletics legend Thomas Saisi who was laid to rest on Wednesday.

