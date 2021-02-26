Track and field action starts at Nyayo

The 2018 World Under-20 5,000m silver medallist Stanley Waithaka headline the first leg of Athletics Kenya Track and Field meeting this weekend at the Nyayo National Stadium.

It will be the youngster’s first race this season. He last competitive race was 10,000m at the Nittadai Distance Meet in Yokohama, Japan on December 5, that he won in 27:48.27.

Waithaka, 20, will face the likes of Kiplimo Naibei, who won the Nairobi Region Cross Country Championships. Naibei went on to place 27th at the National Cross Country Championships on February 13.

The championships were initially planned for Bondo University but later moved to Maseno University and then Nairobi.

The 2019 national 200m champion Dan Kiviasi will feature in the 400m as he seeks to built stamina ahead of the national trials for the World Relay Championships on March 26 at the same venue.

Action will start at 8.30am Saturday while Sunday’s action will begin at 7.30am.

Meanwhile, part of Team Kenya for the Tokyo Olympic Games will proceed for residential training on Monday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) chairman Paul Tergat disclosed that 20 athletes mainly from sprints and field events will start the bubble training.

Tergat said they expect close to 46 athletics to join later adding that the next disciplines to join will be the women’s volleyball team, and the men and women’s national sevens rugby teams.

Tergat was speaking at NOC-K Headquarters at Gallant House, Parklands where they presented a cheque of Sh1 million to help in the preparations of the men and women’s marathon teams for Tokyo Olympics.

At hand to receive the cheque was world marathon champion Ruth Chepng’etich, accompanied by the athletics team manager Benjamin Njoga.

Chef de mission

Also present were chef de mission for Team Kenya to Tokyo Olympic Games, Waithaka Kioni, general team manager, Barnaba Korir, deputy general team manager, Shoaib Vayani and NOC-K secretary general, Francis Mutuku.

Tergat said NOC-K will work with the team to ensure outstanding results are achieved.

“We want to give the best to our sportsmen especially facilities so that they can train smoothly.

“Today, we have supported the marathon team since time in running out with only 150 days remaining,” said Tergat.

He said that individuals in the marathon team will continue to train separately.