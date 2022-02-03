Top sprinters to grace season opening meet at Nyayo

Maximilla Imali

Maximilla Imali competes in the women's 100m final during the second Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on March 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The two-day championships will see the return of the 100m national record holder Maximilla Imali, having recovered from a nagging hamstring injury
  • Another Police athlete Mary Moraa, the 2019 African Games 400m silver medallist, will take the blocks in the 400m as she refines for her 800m specialty
  • The 2018 World Under-20 1,500m champion George Manangoi will be looking for endurance in men’s 5,000m final that will go down Saturday at 11.20am

It will be a sprinters haven as the first Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting gets underway at the Nyayo National Stadium Friday morning.

