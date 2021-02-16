Tokyo Olympics panel starts search for new boss after sexism row

Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori listens a question from a journalist during a news conference in Tokyo on February 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Kim Kyung-Hoon | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The final choice must be endorsed by Tokyo 2020's executive board.
  • Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said last week that the panel will have Olympic or Paralympic expertise and an understanding of diversity and gender equality.
  • Local media reports said Muto declined to say where and when the panel would meet.

Tokyo

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. PRIME Kericho Green Stadium: Upgraded facility leading the way in development of talents

  2. Africa Region 4 Golf Championship to be held in June

  3. Ex Russian athletics chief banned over doping cover-up

  4. Tusker out to tighten grip on top spot, Leopards go hunting in Mombasa

  5. AFC Leopards players end strike

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.