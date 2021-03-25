Tokyo Olympics flame begins journey across Japan

Olympic torch Tokyo 2020

Personnel work at the All-Weather Training area, the venue of the grand start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch relay, on the eve of the event at the J-Village in Naraha town, Fukushima Prefecture on March 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Charly Triballeau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Spectators were barred from the departure ceremony and first leg over ongoing fears about the coronavirus, which forced the 2020 Games' historic postponement a year ago
  • Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto said the flame was "a ray of light at the end of the darkness"
  • The Fukushima launch also puts the spotlight back on the northeastern region of Tohoku that was affected by the 2011 quake, tsunami and nuclear disaster

Fukushima, Japan

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.