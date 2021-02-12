Tokyo 2020 boss Mori resigns over sexism row

Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori listens a question from a journalist during a news conference in Tokyo on February 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Kim Kyung-Hoon | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The resignation and the leadership vacuum left behind by the controversy add to the woes of organisers struggling to win over a sceptical public less than six months before the virus-delayed Games
  • Mori, 83, sparked domestic and international outrage by claiming last week that women speak too much in meetings, with officials, sports stars and Olympic sponsors slamming the remarks as inappropriate
  • Hashtags opposing Kawabuchi's appointment trended on Twitter in Japan, and the country's Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto insisted "nothing has been decided"

Tokyo

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.