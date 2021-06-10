Titus Ekiru keen to conquer big city marathons

LG Electronics East Africa Managing Director Sa Nyoung Kim (left) poses with Milano Marathon champion Titus Ekiru after being awarded as the May Sports Personality of the Month in Nairobi on June 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

  • Ekiru, who posted a world leading time of two hours, two minutes and 57 seconds, was Thursday awarded the LG/Sports Journalist Association of Kenya Sports Personality for the Month of May
  • Ekiru improved the course record he set in 2019 of 2:04:46 by one minute and 49 seconds, becoming the fifth fastest marathoner of all time alongside compatriot Denis Kimetto
  • LG Corporate Communications manager Maureen Kemunto while congratulating Ekiru, noted that the company is proud to be a part of an initiative which rewards excellence

After winning the Milano Marathon title last month in Italy, Titus Ekiru is looking forward to conquering Chicago or London Marathon, all scheduled for October.

