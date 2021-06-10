Titus Ekiru keen to conquer big city marathons

After winning the Milano Marathon title last month in Italy, Titus Ekiru is looking forward to conquering Chicago or London Marathon, all scheduled for October.

The London Marathon is primed for October 3, while Chicago is set for October 10.

Ekiru, who posted a world leading time of two hours, two minutes and 57 seconds, was Thursday awarded the LG/Sports Journalist Association of Kenya Sports Personality for the Month of May at a Nairobi hotel.

Ekiru took home a LG SolarDOM Oven worth Sh65,000.

Ekiru improved the course record he set in 2019 of 2:04:46 by one minute and 49 seconds, becoming the fifth fastest marathoner of all time alongside compatriot Denis Kimetto.

His winning time went into the records as the fastest marathon ever run on Italian soil.

Ekiru said he will wait for his management to decide which marathon he will compete in.

“It’s sad the knee injury I was nursing in 2020 locked me out of many events and thus missing out on the Olympic slots but I’m glad my season has begun well and my focus now is the forthcoming events. I want to take this opportunity to wish the Olympics marathon team the very best. It's a rich squad and I believe they will post good results,” said the 29-year-old Ekiru.

LG Electronics East Africa Managing Director Sa Nyoung Kim (left) poses with Milano Marathon champion Titus Ekiru and his SolarDom Microwave oven award after being awarded as the May Sports Personality of the Month in Nairobi on June 10, 2021. Photo credit: Pool

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge, Lawrence Cherono, Amos Kipruto and Vincent Kipchumba will carry the nation's flag at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“I would like to thank LG/SJAK for this award. Winning the Milano Marathon and equaling Denis Kimetto’s former world record against a strong field was a great source of joy for me, and this award is a pleasant and humbling surprise as I get back to my training programme. I am now motivated to push for a better time and hopefully the world record too,” added Ekiru.

LG Corporate Communications manager Maureen Kemunto while congratulating Ekiru, noted that the company is proud to be part of an initiative that rewards excellence.

"Our partnership with SJAK goes a long way in bolstering athletes' talent and empowering them to be the backbone of sports in the country. Being an Olympic year, sports personalities are giving their all to uphold higher standards hence the need to motivate their efforts," said Kemunto.

Milano Marathon champion Titus Ekiru poses with his dummy cheque, trophy and LG reward after being awarded as the May Sports Personality of the Month in Nairobi on June 10, 2021. Photo credit: Pool

SJAK President Chris Mbaisi, thanked LG for their unswerving support saying the partnership continues to make a big difference in promoting sporting activities across the country.

In winning the May award, Ekiru beat competition from 2019 World junior cross country champion Beatrice Chebet who won the 3,000 metres race at Doha Diamond League meeting in May in a personal best and world leading time of 8:27.49.

Among the nominees pipped by Ekiru were Elias Ngeny who clocked a world leading time of 1:43.84 seconds at the Athletics Kenya pre-trials at Nyayo National stadium.

Others are weightlifter Winny Langat who bagged silver in the women’s 59kg division at the African Championships in Nairobi, and boxer Nick Okoth who won a bronze at the Konstan Korotkov Boxing Championships in Russia.

Ekiru joins the growing list of sportsmen and women to have won the coveted title this season.