London Marathon: Ekiru eager to make grand entry to big stage

Titus Ekiru

Milano Marathon Champion, Titus Ekiru during an interview with Nation Sport in Kapsabet, Nandi County on September 27, 2021. Ekiru will compete in this year’s London Marathon slated for Sunday.


Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ekiru has been training in Kapsabet, Nandi County at the Stanley Biwott Nike camp and wants to lower his personal best time of 2 hours, 02 minutes and 57 seconds
  • Ekiru said that he had high hopes of participating in the Olympic Games but a nagging knee injury locked him out
  • In 2021, he won the Milano City Marathon in a new course record of 2:02:57 and is now looking forward to improving it as he focuses on running the fastest time in the world


Milano Marathon champion Titus Ekiru is among athletes to watch on Sunday during this years’ edition of the London Marathon.

