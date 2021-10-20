Tergat: Tirop died just when NOC-K was addressing sportspersons' plight

Agnes Tirop

Some of the athletes and mourners at the fund-raiser for Agnes Jebet Tirop’s funeral at her parents’ home in Kapnyamisa, Nandi County, on October 20, 2021.


Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Tanui urges runners to concentrate on careers first and marriage much later
  • Olympics body recently organised a workshop to help athletes cope with performance-related stress

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) President Paul Tergat regrets that Agnes Jebet Tirop died just when the body was rolling out athletes’ personal development programmes.

