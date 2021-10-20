Tergat: Tirop died just when NOC-K was addressing sportspersons' plight

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) President Paul Tergat regrets that Agnes Jebet Tirop died just when the body was rolling out athletes’ personal development programmes.

Tergat, a former marathon world record holder and two-time Olympic 10,000 metres silver medallist, said it was painful to lose such a talented athlete just after she made her Olympic Games debut, finishing fourth in the 5,000m race at the recent Tokyo Games.

NOC-K recently organised a workshop in Eldoret which prominently featured mental training elements and peer review to cope with performance-related stress and general life skills management and personal finance.

"It is deeply regrettable that as this was gaining traction to help our athletes, Agnes died faced with issues we had begun to address. Her death came alongside other equally tragic reports of athletes committing suicide or dying from homicide-related causes.

“NOC-K is re-evaluating the approach towards further strengthening these initiatives, working with all stakeholders, particularly the national federations and Government, as well as the entire athlete entourage to arrest a very disturbing trend affecting our athletes,” Tergat, also a five-time world cross country champion, noted.

Tirop was found dead at her home in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, and her alleged husband, who is under the police custody, is the main suspect. She will be buried on Saturday at her parents’ home in Kapnyamisa Village, Nandi County.

NOC-K secretary general Francis Mutuku, who represented Tergat at a funeral fund-raiser at Tirop’s home on Wednesday, said the athletics fraternity had lost an athlete who was to carry Kenya’s flag higher on many more occasions to come.

Two-time Boston Marathon champion Moses Tanui, who represented Olympians during the fund-raiser, said Tirop’s death touched the whole world and justice should be served.

"I want to ask the elite and upcoming women athletes to concentrate on their careers and think about marriage only when they are stable,” Tanui said.

“We managed to run for a long period — including women athletes like Tegla Loroupe and Lorna Kiplagat and others — because there was no such a thing (early marriage).

"Many people right now are looking forward to the wealth you are getting and this will bring a lot of problems in the near future," Tanui warned the female athletes.

Former world javelin champion Julius Yego warned rogue coaches who are oppressing athletes that their days are numbered and that they would soon be smoked out.

"It hurts to see such a young soul losing her life in such a manner.

“I want to ask coaches who pretend that they are coaching and yet they are oppressing the young girls that your days are over because we don't want to lose another athlete in such a manner," said Yego, who is also the 2016 Olympic silver medallist.