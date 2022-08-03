Thompson-Herah claims 100m women's gold
What you need to know:
- While Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred took the silver, England's Daryll Neita managed to do enough to secure the bronze medal - crossing the line in 11.07 seconds.
Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah Wednesday won gold in the 100m final at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.
Thompson-Herah crossed the line with a time of 10.95seconds to claim the gold.
While Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred took the silver, England's Daryll Neita managed to do enough to secure the bronze medal - crossing the line in 11.07 seconds.
more follows.....