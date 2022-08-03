Thompson-Herah claims 100m women's gold

Elaine Thompson-Herah

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah crosses the finish line in first during Women's 100m final athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day six of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 3, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

What you need to know:

  • While Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred took the silver, England's Daryll Neita managed to do enough to secure the bronze medal - crossing the line in 11.07 seconds. 

Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah Wednesday won gold in the 100m final at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

Thompson-Herah crossed the line with a time of 10.95seconds to claim the gold.

While Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred took the silver, England's Daryll Neita managed to do enough to secure the bronze medal - crossing the line in 11.07 seconds. 

more follows.....

