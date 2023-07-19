Thika woman charged with importing banned substances

A Thika-based woman has been charged with transporting prohibited substances contrary to section 42(a) of the Anti-Doping Act 2016.

Florence Ndunge Kioko, who was arraigned at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Wednesday morning, pleaded not guilty to all the six counts.

However, Senior Principal Magistrate Muthoni Njagi said that she will consider releasing Kioko on bond after she gets a report from the probation officers.

The matter will be mentioned on July 24, this year.

Among the counts, Kioko, who was arrested on July 13, this year at JKIA Terminal 1A, was charged with transporting prohibited substances namely Triamcinolone Acetonide Injection to wit 150 boxes in contravention of Section 42(a) of the Anti-Doping Act No. 5 of 2016.

Kioko is also accused of transporting Carvedilol Tables Carca-25 to with 125 blister packets and another 200 blister packets of the same tablets besides the prohibited Cipla Budecort Inhaler-200 to wit 199 boxes.

Lastly, Kioko, who had flown in from Mumbai, India, was charged with unlawfully importing drugs from India without an Import Licence.

Kioko was arrested by sleuths drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) with an assortment of medicaments at the JKIA after a tip off.

The seized medicament contained 399 boxes of Levosalbutamol, 250 boxes of Carvedilol and 150 boxes of Triamcinolone Acetonide injections.

ADAK chief executive officer Sarah Shibutse had earlier indicated that Kioko attempted to fool officers at the airport’s scanning area.