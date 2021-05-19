Thika's Kamais shines as KDF Championships end

Irene Kamais from Thika staged a blistering show to claimed her maiden 10,000m crown as Kenya Defence Forces Athletics Championships ended Wednesday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Continental Cup 1,500m champion Winnie Chebet also from Thika claimed a double winning the 800m and 1,500m finals as Nanyuki's African Games silver medallist Cornelius Tuwei won the men's 800m glory with the second fastest time in the world so far of 1:44.63.

After easing to retain his 200m title, former national champion Mike Mokamba of Moi Air Base led all through from the blocks, but pulled his muscle allowing Samuel Chege to defend his100m title on the line.

Cornelius Tuwei celebrates after winning the men;s 800m race during the KDF Championships at Nyayo National Stadium on May 19, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kahawa's Collins Koros also sealed a double, winning the men's 5,000m title, three days after his victory in the 10,000m.

The 23-year-old Kamais shook off former half marathon world record holder Joycilline Jepkosgei of Mundika and Laikipia Air Base's Joyce Chepkemoi with two laps to go to triumph in 32 minutes and 01.96 seconds.

Just like in the 5,000m, Chepkemoi settled for second place in 32:12.76 as Jepkosgei clocked 32:23.39 for third.

Irene Kamais from Thika wins the 10,000m women's race during the Kenya Defence Forces Athletics Championships on May 19, 2021 at the Nyayo National Stadium. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

"I had prepared well for the race, having started my training a month earlier in January compared to the previous years," said Kamais, who has her training base in Kapsabet.

Kamais said her intentions now is to try and attain the Olympic Games qualifying standard time of 31:25.00.

"It's my dream to represent Kenya once again after finishing fifth in 10,000m during the 2019 African Games, " said Kamais, who is planning to compete in a 10,000m race in the Netherlands on June 8 where she will be trying to qualify.

Jepkosgei is also chasing the Olympic qualifying time in the 25-lap race.

"I still have one month to qualify. I'm working on my finishing speed," said Jepkosgei.

Benjamin Kigen (117) leads other athletes in jumping a water hurdle in the 3,000m steeplechase race during the KDF Championships at Nyayo National Stadium on May 19, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Chebet had her spikes firmly well on the red tartan to win the women's 800m in 2:06.62, beating Jarinter Mawia (Mtongwe) and Vivian Chebet (Nanyuki) in 2:07.75 and 2:08.48 respectively.

Chebet retained the metric mile race in 4:08.48 after seeing off Judy Kiyeng (MAB) and Stella Jepleting( Lanet) in 4:09.16 and 4:09.95.

Tuwei took command after the bell to win in 1:44.63 brushing aside Jonathan Kitilit (Mtongwe) 1:45.86 and Nicholas Kiplagat (Gilgil) 1:47.28 respectively.