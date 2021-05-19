Thika's Kamais shines as KDF Championships end

Irene Kamais from Thika wins the 10,000m women's race during the Kenya Defence Forces Athletics Championships on May 19, 2021 at the Nyayo National Stadium. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Tuwei took command after the bell to win in 1:44.63 brushing aside Jonathan Kitilit (Mtongwe) 1:45.86 and Nicholas Kiplagat (Gilgil) 1:47.28 respectively. 
  • Mokamba zoomed to victory in the 200m in 20.70, beating Chege to second place in 21.01 before Chege turned the tables in the 100m winning in 10.47 as Mokamba settled second in 10.49.

Irene Kamais from Thika staged a blistering show to claimed her maiden 10,000m crown as Kenya Defence Forces Athletics Championships ended Wednesday at the Nyayo National Stadium. 

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Joel Glazer accepts to join Man United fans' forum for first time

  2. What would be the consequences of cancelling Olympic Games?

  3. 2022 AWCON first round qualifiers postponed

  4. Wamukota, Ndizeye fire Patriots into BAL quarters

  5. Sony Sugar FC bought by Kisii-based businessman, renamed

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.