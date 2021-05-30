Former world marathon record holder Catherine Ndereba enjoys a light moment during her interview with Nation Sport
The making of Catherine Ndereba: an athlete of rare class on and off the roads

  • Interestingly, Ndereba owes her record-breaking feat to journalist Tony Levis who tipped her that she was well inside the world record towards the end of the race
  • She arrived in Beijing as world champion and favourite but it’s Romanian Constantina Dita who bagged gold in 2:26:44
  • Having fallen short of delivering the Olympic gold, Ndereba insists Kenya stands a big chance of breaking that jinx at the Tokyo Summer Games this year


Midway through the 2015 Nagano Marathon in Japan, Catherine Ndereba couldn’t feel her legs. What was meant to be a comeback after two years on the sidelines, turned out to be an exit route.

