The battle for World junior 1500m gold is on
What you need to know:
- Keter was in a class of his own, winning men's metric mile race in three minutes and 38.85 seconds during the final at the Kenyan trials at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday.
- Keter will partner Emmanuel Lemama from South Rift, who finished second in 3:42.05.
Nairobi's Vincent Keter and Purity Chepkirui will lead Kenya's men and women's 1,500m team at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships due August in Nairobi.
Keter was in a class of his own, winning men's metric mile race in three minutes and 38.85 seconds during the final at the Kenyan trials at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday.
Keter will partner Emmanuel Lemama from South Rift, who finished second in 3:42.05.
"I took a shot at the Tokyo Olympic Games but fell short. However, I am glad to have made it at the World junior event," said Keter, who thanked World 1,500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot for guidance.
"We have always trained hard to win easy. I wanted to run sub 3:37 but I'm okay with that. I'll still work hard," said Keter.
Chepkirui edged out Winny Jemutai to prevail in women's 1,500m race in 4:10.39.
Jemutai romped home in second in 4:17.54 as they both claimed the tickets for the World event.
"I had really prepared well for the race. I decided to inject some pace after a slow start and it worked well since no one kept up with the speed," said Chepkirui.
Loice Moraa from Nyanza South and Southern's Jonathan Mutua won the tickets in women and men's 200m races.
Moraa clocked 25.17 seconds to prevail in women's race beating Sylvia Chelangat from Central Rift in 25.41.
Mutua was home and dry in 22.05 to see off Joshua Ndombi from North Rift in 22.13.