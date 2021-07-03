The battle for World junior 1500m gold is on

Vincent Keter.

Vincent Keter on his way to victory in the men's 1,500m final during the Athletics Kenya trials for World Under-20 Championships at Moi international Sports Centre, Kasarani on July 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • Keter was in a class of his own, winning men's metric mile race in three minutes and 38.85 seconds during the final at the Kenyan trials at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday.
  • Keter will partner Emmanuel Lemama from South Rift, who finished second in 3:42.05.

Nairobi's Vincent Keter and Purity Chepkirui will lead Kenya's men and women's 1,500m team at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships due August in Nairobi.

