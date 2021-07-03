The battle for World junior 1500m gold is on

Nairobi's Vincent Keter and Purity Chepkirui will lead Kenya's men and women's 1,500m team at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships due August in Nairobi.

Keter was in a class of his own, winning men's metric mile race in three minutes and 38.85 seconds during the final at the Kenyan trials at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday.

Vincent Keter celebrates winning the men's 1,500m final during the Athletics Kenya trials for World Under-20 Championships at Moi international Sports Centre, Kasarani on July 2, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Keter will partner Emmanuel Lemama from South Rift, who finished second in 3:42.05.

"I took a shot at the Tokyo Olympic Games but fell short. However, I am glad to have made it at the World junior event," said Keter, who thanked World 1,500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot for guidance.

"We have always trained hard to win easy. I wanted to run sub 3:37 but I'm okay with that. I'll still work hard," said Keter.

Vincent Keter salutes on his way to victory in the men's 1,500m final during the Athletics Kenya trials for World Under-20 Championships at Moi international Sports Centre, Kasarani on July 3, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Chepkirui edged out Winny Jemutai to prevail in women's 1,500m race in 4:10.39.

Jemutai romped home in second in 4:17.54 as they both claimed the tickets for the World event.

"I had really prepared well for the race. I decided to inject some pace after a slow start and it worked well since no one kept up with the speed," said Chepkirui.

Purity Chepkirui (right) leads the women's 1500m final during the Athletics Kenya trials for World Under-20 Championships at Moi international Sports Centre, Kasarani on July 3, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Loice Moraa from Nyanza South and Southern's Jonathan Mutua won the tickets in women and men's 200m races.

Moraa clocked 25.17 seconds to prevail in women's race beating Sylvia Chelangat from Central Rift in 25.41.