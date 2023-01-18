Tergat picked as world cross country ambassador

World Athletics has once again picked Kenya’s legendary long distance runner Paul Tergat as ambassador of the 2023 World Athletics Cross Country Championships.

The 44th edition of the global showpiece will be held February 18 in Bathurst, Australia.

Tergat, who made history as the first man to win five consecutive world cross country titles, served in the same capacity when the event made its fourth journey back to Africa in 2017 in Kampala.

World Athletics disclosed in a statement on Wednesday that Tergat will be at hand to witness some of the world’s current best athletes descend Mount Panorama looking to emulate him.

Tergat is one of the greats of long-distance running and it was in cross country that his success story really began.

Tergat begun his supremacy when he won the Durham edition in 1995 in United Kingdom, and would go on to claim gold at the next four editions in 1996 in Stellenbosch, South Africa, Turin, Italy in 1997, Marrakech, Morocco in 1998 and Belfast, Ireland in 1999.

World Athletics noted that cross country running paved the way for Tergat’s achievements on the road and track, which included multiple world records, two world half marathon titles, two Olympic 10,000m silver medals, and three 10,000m medals – two silvers and a bronze – at the World Championships.

“Cross country will always be a special event in my athletics career,” said Tergat. “It evokes very nostalgic and fond memories, because this is really where my long athletics career was born, developed and blossomed.”

“In cross country running, I picked up lifelong lessons after conquering diverse conditions, twists and turns, terrains, wetlands and barriers that define the athletics event,” said Tergat.

Tergat has experience of racing in Australia.

Tergat and fellow Ethiopian legendary distance runner Haile Gebrselassie took their Olympic rivalry from 1996 Atlanta to 2000 Sydney where Tergat pushed Gebrselassie all the way before ultimately ending up with silver again.

While 2000 Sydney Olympics remains the most iconic race in Tergat's career on track, the Belfast edition remains his most iconic and toughest but the best.